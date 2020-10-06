Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

MYOK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.70.

Get Myokardia alerts:

NASDAQ MYOK opened at $220.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.36.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Myokardia by 18.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Myokardia by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Myokardia by 18,252.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 50,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Myokardia by 134.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.