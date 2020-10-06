Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $203.47

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $203.47 and traded as high as $204.11. Everest Re Group shares last traded at $203.98, with a volume of 261,687 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on RE shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $203,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vistas Media Acquisition Trading Down 0.7%
Vistas Media Acquisition Trading Down 0.7%
HighCape Capital Acquisition Stock Price Down 9.3%
HighCape Capital Acquisition Stock Price Down 9.3%
Starboard Value Acquisition Shares Down 0.1%
Starboard Value Acquisition Shares Down 0.1%
MVC Capital Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.65
MVC Capital Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.65
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.76
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.76
RealNetworks Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19
RealNetworks Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report