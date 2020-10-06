Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.50 to $15.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA opened at $5.03 on Monday. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Aphria had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

