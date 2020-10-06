Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.61

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.61 and traded as high as $37.99. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 178,058 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $213.56 million, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $628.14 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 0.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $2,339,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.