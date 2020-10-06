Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.55. Allied World Assurance shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Allied World Assurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWHHF)

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Allied World Assurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied World Assurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vistas Media Acquisition Trading Down 0.7%
Vistas Media Acquisition Trading Down 0.7%
HighCape Capital Acquisition Stock Price Down 9.3%
HighCape Capital Acquisition Stock Price Down 9.3%
Starboard Value Acquisition Shares Down 0.1%
Starboard Value Acquisition Shares Down 0.1%
MVC Capital Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.65
MVC Capital Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.65
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.76
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.76
RealNetworks Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19
RealNetworks Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report