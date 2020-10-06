MarketAxess’ (MKTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $444.63.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $497.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

