BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BEAT. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

BEAT stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. BioTelemetry has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 1.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 3.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,941,000 after buying an additional 131,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

