Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price target increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TCS has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark upped their target price on Tecsys from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday.

TCS stock opened at C$32.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $469.71 million and a PE ratio of 115.94. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$13.23 and a 1 year high of C$33.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

