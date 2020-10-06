Insider Buying: Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Insider Buys 1,387,697 Shares of Stock

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) insider Ian Temple bought 1,387,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £527,324.86 ($689,043.33).

HYDG opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 million and a P/E ratio of 95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.27. Hydrogen Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 23.30 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 62.75 ($0.82).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

