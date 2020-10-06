Restore PLC (LON:RST) Insider Acquires £8,775.44 in Stock

Restore PLC (LON:RST) insider Charles Bligh acquired 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £8,775.44 ($11,466.67).

Shares of RST opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 338.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 365.90. Restore PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 560 ($7.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $433.51 million and a P/E ratio of 183.33.

Get Restore alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RST. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.