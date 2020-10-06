Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Brightcove from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. Research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brightcove by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brightcove by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 37.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 15.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

