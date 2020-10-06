ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CCIH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.07. ChinaCache International shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 73,768 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

About ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH)

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications.

