Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Knight Equity started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Shares of BKI opened at $88.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.90. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $4,410,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Black Knight by 29.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 35.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

