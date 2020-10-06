StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $2.96. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 14,206 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $111.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 8.11% of StealthGas worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

