Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 2.53. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 103.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 542,277 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.