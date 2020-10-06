Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.76

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $7.58. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 62,383 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YTEN. National Securities upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

The company has a market cap of $21.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.