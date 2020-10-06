Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of BRKS opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,244 shares in the company, valued at $24,886,754.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,092. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 53,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

