Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.84. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 19,917 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houston Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Houston Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

