Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

