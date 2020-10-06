Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BofA Securities raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

NYSE BSMX opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter worth $213,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,112,000 after buying an additional 214,443 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 1st quarter worth about $5,800,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.