Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BSVN. ValuEngine cut Bank7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank7 from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $9.97 on Monday. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $91.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.05.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Bank7 had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank7 during the second quarter worth $200,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank7 by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank7 by 237.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank7 by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

