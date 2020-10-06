Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Britvic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $19.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Britvic has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

