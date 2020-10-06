First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $921.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.17.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Busey will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $159,448.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen V. King acquired 27,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $498,949.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,539.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,358 shares of company stock valued at $554,030. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in First Busey by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 56.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

