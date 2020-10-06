C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of OTCMKTS CBNT opened at $0.01 on Monday. C-Bond Systems has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C-Bond Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

