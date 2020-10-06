CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $0.87 on Monday. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.22.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. Research analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $76,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 28.9% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 164,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

