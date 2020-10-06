TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get TCG BDC alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGBD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded TCG BDC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised TCG BDC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.05.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $508.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.02.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.51%.

In other news, Director John G. Nestor bought 3,000 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TCG BDC by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCG BDC (CGBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.