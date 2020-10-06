CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CLSK opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 272.94% and a negative return on equity of 173.21%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $28,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CleanSpark (CLSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.