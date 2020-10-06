CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CUBE. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.18.

CUBE opened at $34.00 on Monday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,524,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,846,000 after purchasing an additional 934,046 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,513,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,823,000 after purchasing an additional 715,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,745,000 after buying an additional 684,439 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

