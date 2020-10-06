Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRTK. ValuEngine cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of PRTK opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 84,937 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,526,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,310 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 855,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 52,529 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

