Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of CPK opened at $84.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.22.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $109,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.