CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of CRHM stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.

In other CRH Medical news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,532.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $210,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRHM. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CRH Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 42,726 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter worth $171,000.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

