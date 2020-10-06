Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AllianceBernstein (AB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE: AB) recently:

9/21/2020 – AllianceBernstein was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2020 – AllianceBernstein was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/21/2020 – AllianceBernstein was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2020 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

9/17/2020 – AllianceBernstein was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

9/11/2020 – AllianceBernstein was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

9/9/2020 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

