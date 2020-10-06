Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.74. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $5.85. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cannae by 412.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 108,698 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 55,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,939,000 after acquiring an additional 895,105 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter worth about $15,422,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cannae by 8.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

