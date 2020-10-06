Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.89. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

