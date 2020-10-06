Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

CDMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.85.

CDMO stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $439.52 million, a PE ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $25,339.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 86.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 895,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 159,408 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

