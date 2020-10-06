Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

COLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

COLL opened at $20.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $721.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,089.00 and a beta of 1.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 677,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

