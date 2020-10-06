Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHGG. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.13.

CHGG opened at $74.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,468.53, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc bought 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,923.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $2,369,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,179 shares in the company, valued at $174,565,575.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,043 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,810 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,998,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 119.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,328 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 45.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 122.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,174,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,821,000 after buying an additional 1,196,589 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

