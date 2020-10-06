Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised Mr. Cooper Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 121.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $149,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

