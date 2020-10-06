Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Teleperformance stock opened at $160.99 on Monday. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $160.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.69.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

