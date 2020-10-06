CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CTS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $23.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CTS has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $746.04 million, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.80.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.93 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 55.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CTS by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 586,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 95,873 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

