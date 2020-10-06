The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Trading Up 2.1%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 1,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of The a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

The a2 Milk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACOPF)

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

