Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9% Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TBJL) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9% Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TBJL) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.66. 2,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.86.

