Alpha Pro Tech (NASDAQ:APT) Shares Up 2.2%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NASDAQ:APT) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $16.39. 1,411,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,063,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55.

Alpha Pro Tech (NASDAQ:APT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

