Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 955,888 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 440,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 500,000 shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 774,765 shares of company stock worth $7,947,034 in the last three months.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

