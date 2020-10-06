Head-To-Head Analysis: Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) & Change Healthcare (NYSE:CHNG)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -4.34% 14.93% 6.26% Zendesk -19.24% -22.55% -6.13%

Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Change Healthcare and Zendesk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 0 13 1 3.07 Zendesk 0 4 14 0 2.78

Change Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $17.54, suggesting a potential upside of 17.55%. Zendesk has a consensus price target of $102.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.18%. Given Change Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Zendesk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Zendesk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Change Healthcare and Zendesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.20 billion 1.42 -$947.60 million $1.47 10.15 Zendesk $816.42 million 14.89 -$169.65 million ($1.19) -88.53

Zendesk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Change Healthcare. Zendesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Change Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Zendesk on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a customer relationship management platform; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed support, chat, and guide experiences on the Web and within mobile applications; and Zendesk application platform interfaces and Apps. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Asia, and South America. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

