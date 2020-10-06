Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) & Inari Medical (OTCMKTS:NARI) Head-To-Head Survey

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nephros and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inari Medical 0 3 2 0 2.40

Nephros currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.23%. Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $64.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.34%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -49.93% -56.37% -35.17% Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nephros and Inari Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $5.69 million 11.09 -$3.40 million ($0.54) -12.93 Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inari Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nephros.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Inari Medical Company Profile

There is no company description available for Inari Medical Inc.

