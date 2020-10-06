Comparing Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) and Sleep Number (NYSE:SNBR)

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) and Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Casper Sleep and Sleep Number’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A Sleep Number 4.70% -48.94% 9.28%

This table compares Casper Sleep and Sleep Number’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.65 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -0.80 Sleep Number $1.70 billion 0.89 $81.85 million $2.70 20.16

Sleep Number has higher revenue and earnings than Casper Sleep. Casper Sleep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sleep Number, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Casper Sleep and Sleep Number, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casper Sleep 0 3 6 0 2.67 Sleep Number 2 3 1 0 1.83

Casper Sleep presently has a consensus target price of $11.72, indicating a potential upside of 65.10%. Sleep Number has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.04%. Given Casper Sleep’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Sleep Number.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Casper Sleep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Sleep Number shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Sleep Number shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sleep Number beats Casper Sleep on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc. provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of March 4, 2019, it operated approximately 580 stores in 50 states. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

