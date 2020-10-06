Cobra Resources plc (COBR.L) (LON:COBR) Shares Up 4.7%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Cobra Resources plc (COBR.L) (LON:COBR)’s share price rose 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 1,479,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,683,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

In other news, insider Daniel Maling acquired 250,000 shares of Cobra Resources plc (COBR.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,533.39). Also, insider Craig Moulton acquired 416,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,328.40 ($10,882.53).

Cobra Resources plc (COBR.L) Company Profile (LON:COBR)

Cobra Resources plc engages in the exploration and mining of gold and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Wudinna project covering an area of 1,928 square kilometers located in Central Gawler Craton Gold Province, South Australia; and the Prince Alfred Copper project situated approximately 100 km north-east of Port Augusta, South Australia.

