Analyzing Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) & Level Vision Electronics (NYSE:LVLV)

Level Vision Electronics (OTCMKTS:LVLV) and Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Level Vision Electronics and Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cooper Tire & Rubber $2.75 billion 0.65 $96.40 million $1.91 18.57

Cooper Tire & Rubber has higher revenue and earnings than Level Vision Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Level Vision Electronics and Cooper Tire & Rubber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A Cooper Tire & Rubber 2.53% 5.73% 2.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Cooper Tire & Rubber shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Level Vision Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cooper Tire & Rubber shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Level Vision Electronics and Cooper Tire & Rubber, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level Vision Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cooper Tire & Rubber 0 2 3 0 2.60

Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus target price of $33.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.23%. Given Cooper Tire & Rubber’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cooper Tire & Rubber is more favorable than Level Vision Electronics.

Summary

Cooper Tire & Rubber beats Level Vision Electronics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Level Vision Electronics Company Profile

Level Vision Electronics Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells consumer electronics mainly wireless handsets in Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, Egypt, Morocco, India, Africa, and the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of cell phones and related accessories, such as Bluetooth and earpieces. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires. The company sells its products to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national retail tire chains, large retail chains, and other tire and automotive product retail chains, mass merchandisers, and digital channels as well as original equipment manufacturers; and directly to end users through three owned retail stores. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

