Orex Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Stock Price Up 7%

Orex Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) shares were up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Orex Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41.

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

